Dominate Pitching; Seven-Run Ninth Lead Charleston Southern to Shutout Win

CLINTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern made a statement to wrap up the second weekend of Big South play Sunday evening, using a seven-run ninth to complete the 10-0 shutout at Presbyterian. Charleston Southern (12-13, 4-2 Big South) was the only side to find any runs throughout the nine frames, but the first run did not come across until the seventh inning.

Ernesto Polanco laid claim to the first run in the seventh, taking matters into his own hands with a solo shot to left, his second of the season, to break the 0-0 tie. Ike George was responsible for the second run to come across in the stanza as his single to left was enough to bring Kieran Davis around to score and double the Bucs advantage. The eighth inning saw Davis’ name be called on again as he made the most of it, lacing a single to left to allow Ashton Wilson to be plated and Charleston Southern suddenly led 3-0 before a very loud ninth inning.

Charleston Southern used the ninth frame to shut the door on the evening finding seven runs, the most runs scored in any one inning this year by the Bucs. It started with a Michael Gibson walk with nowhere to put him as Jared Payne scored. Wilson then scored James Jett on a single through the right side going station to station. Jaylin Rae’s single through the left side scored Gibson and George.

Polanco again answered the call as the ninth continued as he collected another RBI on a single that resulted in Wilson scoring. Davis was credited with a sacrifice fly and another RBI as Rae scored on the play before the scoring was capped by a Jett fielder’s choice that saw Polanco come around to score.

Presbyterian (11-14, 4-2 Big South) was held in check all game long, recording just two hits across the contest. Their two hits came in the first two innings, one in each of the first two frames. The Blue Hose did find themselves 90 feet away in the first frame, but that would be as close as they would get. Johnny Alkire (W, 2-0) gets the win for Charleston Southern tossing the first three frames and giving up just two hits along the way. Eddie Olsen would then be called on to record 12 outs, facing just one over the minimum after a wild pitch on a strikeout allowed a batter to reach. Daniel Padysak would then get the final six outs, facing the minimum and collecting five punchies.

Charlie McDaniel (L, 1-5) takes the loss for Presbyterian, giving up two earned across seven frames of work. The Blue Hose used five different arms along the way, but Sean Hollister was the only other one to pitch a full inning.

UP NEXT Charleston Southern skips a midweek matchup this week as they are set to travel to Buies Creek to take on Campbell as Big South play continues. The opener is set for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch Friday, March 31 before Saturday’s contest features a 3:00 p.m. start time and the finale Sunday comes at 2:00 p.m.

