Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon gunfight between two moving cars.

Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.

Upon arrival, they found a man at the scene of a crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

After investigating, deputies learned the man was driving a car that was involved in a gunfight with another car, Knapp said.

Authorities say he was shot and lost control of the car. The car then crashed into another car that was not involved in the shooting; there were no injuries reported in that crash.

Deputies later found the other car they believe was involved in the shootout. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the sheriff’s office is working to identify all the occupants of both cars.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

