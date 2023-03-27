SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Rollover crash blocks Hwy 17 southbound near Awendaw

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are reporting that both southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Buck Hall Road are shut down Monday evening.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews are on scene of a rollover crash with ejection near the 8600 block of Highway 17.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says the driver was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dorchester Manor subdivision for the...
Deputies: Multiple homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co. subdivision

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Maurice Singleton is one of the two people accused of murder in the death of 18-year-old Vaughn...
Trial begins for man accused in 2018 fatal N. Charleston shooting
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus