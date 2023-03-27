FIRST ALERT: Rollover crash blocks Hwy 17 southbound near Awendaw
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are reporting that both southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Buck Hall Road are shut down Monday evening.
Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says crews are on scene of a rollover crash with ejection near the 8600 block of Highway 17.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says the driver was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
