Tornado warning for parts of Orangeburg Co. expires

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the northwestern portion of Orangeburg County to expire Sunday night.

The warning, which was also issued for parts of Aiken and Lexington counties, expired at 11:15 p.m.

However, Orangeburg County, along with Richland, Lexington and Calhoun counties, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.