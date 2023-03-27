SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tornado warning for parts of Orangeburg Co. expires

The warning, which was also issued for parts of Aiken and Lexington counties, expired at 11:15...
The warning, which was also issued for parts of Aiken and Lexington counties, expired at 11:15 p.m. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the northwestern portion of Orangeburg County to expire Sunday night.

The warning, which was also issued for parts of Aiken and Lexington counties, expired at 11:15 p.m.

However, Orangeburg County, along with Richland, Lexington and Calhoun counties, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
A new waterfront hotel under construction on the peninsula tells Live 5 they're now planning on...
Downtown Charleston Waterfront Hotel opening in 2025
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one adult and two children were displaced...
3 displaced from early-morning Charleston fire
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Latest News

Pet helpers, a Lowcountry adoption center, hosted their 22nd annual Oyster Roast on Sunday.
Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Michael Edward Davis, 61, of Hicks Drive, was last seen by his daughter on Saturday.
Deputies looking for missing Georgetown Co. man
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dorchester Manor subdivision for the...
Deputies: Multiple homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co. subdivision