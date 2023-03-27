Front to keep unsettled weather in the forecast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A meandering front has plagued parts of the Southeast over the last couple days bringing periods of storms and severe weather. A stalled front to our north will move south this evening while a cold front moves in from the west. These two fronts will aid in an increased chance of showers and storms through this evening, including the potential of strong to severe storms. The highest threat of a severe storm will occur from I-26 and points south where a risk level 2 out of 5 has been issued. North of I-26, there is a risk level 1 out of 5 of a strong to severe storm. Any storms could produce strong winds and hail, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

The chance of storms will diminish quickly this evening as the front moves to our south. This will leave us cooler and drier tomorrow morning. Another batch of rain and storms will develop south of the area tomorrow. We may be close enough to get in on some rain, although the threat of storms should stay south of our area on Tuesday. Finally, these fronts will all clear the area by Wednesday returning the area to sunny, rain-free weather. We’ll turn cooler midweek with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday, upper 60s on Wednesday. The cooler weather will be short-lived with highs near 80 degrees by Friday and the low to mid 80s this weekend. The upcoming weekend is the busiest weekend of the year with the Flowertown Festival, Lowcountry Strawberry Festival, Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open all happening, amongst other events. Right now, the weather looks like it will cooperate with only a slight chance of rain on Friday and Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 62.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68, Low 47.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 81, Low 67.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 55.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.