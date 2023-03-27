SC Lottery
Johns Island townhome development takes first steps toward approval

A proposed 72-unit townhome development on Johns Island will take its first step toward approval during a meeting of the city of Charleston’s Design Review Boar
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed 72-unit townhome development on Johns Island will take its first step toward approval during a meeting of the city of Charleston’s Design Review Board.

The proposed community would sit at 3030 Maybank Highway.

The very first review stage will be shown to the Design Review Board next week. Some of the physical elements the city will be reviewing are presentations on options for neighborhood color schemes, plant and hardscape palettes and unit plans.

City of Charleston Director of Planning Preservation and Sustainability Robert Summerfield said at a Design Review Board meeting last month, the committee initially deferred the project after most of the comments that were made were concerns about the elevation of the homes.

He said there was also feedback for a pond on the property to serve more as an amenity rather than a hardscape engineering feature and for improvements to be made on the community’s entranceways and privacy features.

“There were some requests and it appears that they’ve addressed like how the entryway to the community functions again just some orientations some of the elements on the buildings,” Summerfield said. “Providing some additional privacy areas in the rear of the townhomes.”

The City of Charleston will hold its Design Review Board meeting at 4:30 p.m. on April 3 at 2 George Street. The meeting is open to the public for comments. The public can also submit comments by noon Friday by clicking on this link.

