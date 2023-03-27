SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
2 dead in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
Troopers: Driver fatally hits tree in Orangeburg Co. crash
The teen made it homes safely, according to the sheriff’s office.
Missing Andrews teen located, deputies say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Philadelphia residents warned about chemical spill in river
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 8-year-old injured after drunk driver strikes Hampton Co. Sheriff’s vehicle
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Philadelphia officials say water is safe so far after chemical spill