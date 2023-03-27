Lowcountry adoption center's oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters

BOWEN ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - With overcrowding being an issue across the Lowcountry, one organization is looking to save the lives of dogs and cats inside the shelters.

Pet helpers, a Lowcountry adoption center, hosted their 22nd annual Oyster Roast on Sunday.

Over 450 people gathered on Bowen Island in Charleston County for the fundraiser. The organization hopes the money they raised can go towards ending the euthanasia of all pets inside shelters.

“It’s to rescue every animal in need that we can get in our front door that we have space for,” Pet Helpers Founder Carol Linville says. “The bottom line for me is any animal that hits our door, it stays with us and it has all the care it needs until we find its forever home.”

The event on Bowen Island brought hundreds of people together for oysters, drinks, music and a silent auction all to support animals inside shelters.

Former shelter dogs that have since been adopted joined in on the fun, with owners like Carrie Roscoe encouraging more people to adopt.

“It was actually amazing; I used to volunteer at Pet helpers when I was in college, so I always have an admiration for them,” Roscoe says. “It’s just been really exciting; both of my dogs are rescued so it was a great experience.”

Pet Helpers says they are experiencing overcrowding problems similar to what other shelters in the state have also faced.

“We’ve been overwhelmed within take the dogs and puppies, kittens and cats; we’re trying to help a few other shelters where we can,” Linville says. “It’s such a crisis in South Carolina with homeless animals, and not enough veterinarians to help take care of them.”

The organization hoped to raise around $20,000 at the Sunday event to save the lives of even more animals.

For more information about how to volunteer or donate to Pet Helpers, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.