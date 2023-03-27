Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing a burglary charge after police say he shattered the front door of a downtown retail store.

Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.

A police report states officers responded to the Family Dollar on King Street around 4 a.m. Friday after a witness reported someone breaking into the store.

Officers saw a hole where a large rock had been thrown through the front glass door. The witness was able to provide a description of the person they said threw the rock.

Officers located Jones on a foam mattress behind another King Street business, the report states.

The report states Jones admitted to throwing the rock through the front door and told officers he wanted to speak to them about money “owed to him by Apple for creating the iPhone.” He told officers he didn’t steal anything from the store and just ran around inside.

Jones was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.