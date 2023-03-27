SC Lottery
Phase one of Glenn Mcconnell Pkwy widening project to wrap up in 3-4 weeks

Road widening project of Glenn McConnell Parkway is set to wrap up in 3-4 weeks.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Progress continues on the widening project of Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley.

Phase one of three for the project is on track to be completed in three to four weeks, according to project manager Herbert Nimz.

Nimz says there were some initial issues with materials towards the beginning of the two-year project, but it’s being resolved.

Nimz says for the most part, weather has not slowed down their process.

“Be patient with us,” Nimz said. “Obviously, I know there are delays that are associated with construction. We’re working to get this done expeditiously, so please just be safe and be patient with us.”

In an effort to move into phase two, overnight closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for median work and paving operations start Monday from Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road.

For one Charleston resident who works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and lives in an apartment complex right off the busy road, he says this project is crucial.

“I work in Mount Pleasant, so driving from Mount Pleasant all the way to West Ashley on Glenn McConnell, it’s about a 20-minute drive, but with rush hour at 5 p.m., it adds an additional 20 to 25 minutes just from the traffic on Glenn McConnell,” Carter Beauliu said.

Officials say the widening of Glen McConnell is set to be finished by March 1, 2024.

As far as funding goes for the work, Nimz says at this time they are on target with the $25 million budget.

