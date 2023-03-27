Police: 20-year-old admits to making bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WMBF) - A 20-year-old accused of making a bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was arrested Thursday.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a written note threatened to “Blow up the School.”

During the investigation, Coty Kennedy, 20, of Myrtle Beach, admitted to writing the note in a post-Miranda statement.

Kennedy is charged with a bomb threat, conspiring to threat, threatening to damage or destroy a building.

Information regarding when the threat was made is not immediately available.

Court records show Kennedy was released on a $5,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.