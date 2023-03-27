SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Man charged after swinging machete at people, stealing police cruiser

Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and...
Police in Vermont said Jeremy Way, 51, was charged after swinging a machete at others and stealing a police car.(Essex County Sheriff's Office)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been charged after police said he was allegedly swinging a machete at people. When he was handcuffed and put in a police cruiser, officers said he somehow escaped his restraints and stole the vehicle.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a call at a Lunenburg home Friday evening. Someone had made a report saying 51-year-old Jeremy Way was swinging a machete at people at the location. When they arrived, officers said they took Way into custody.

While Way was handcuffed and in the vehicle, authorities said he was able to escape from his restraints and steal the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by several other departments in the search for Way. They eventually found him in the woods near the police cruiser and took him into custody for a second time.

Way has been charged with escape, aggravated domestic assault and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
FILE - Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in...
Wisconsin school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water