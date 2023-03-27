Scattered storms possible to start the new work week!
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A meandering front has plagued parts of the Southeast over the last couple days bringing periods of storms and severe weather.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.
THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated. High 80.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 84.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.