Scattered storms possible to start the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A meandering front has plagued parts of the Southeast over the last couple days bringing periods of storms and severe weather.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 84.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

