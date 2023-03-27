SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State agents asked to investigate shots fired at SC State

State agents have been asked to investigate after shots were fired on the campus of South...
State agents have been asked to investigate after shots were fired on the campus of South Carolina State University.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents have been asked to investigate after shots were fired on the campus of South Carolina State University.

School officials said they requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s assistance after shots were fired at a campus residence hall Saturday night.

The campus was placed on lockdown around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired near the Hugine Suites student apartments, officials said.

The campus lockdown was lifted just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Photos and license plate information from possible suspects were caught on surveillance video, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash
Deputies responded at about 3:30 p.m. near 6488 Hwy. 162.
Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dorchester Manor subdivision for the...
Deputies: Multiple homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Dorchester Co. subdivision
It happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bay Road. That is in the Rowesville area.
Troopers: Driver fatally hits tree in Orangeburg Co. crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
VIDEO: Driver shot during Hollywood gunfight, deputies say
Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash