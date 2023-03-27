State agents asked to investigate shots fired at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents have been asked to investigate after shots were fired on the campus of South Carolina State University.

School officials said they requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s assistance after shots were fired at a campus residence hall Saturday night.

The campus was placed on lockdown around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired near the Hugine Suites student apartments, officials said.

The campus lockdown was lifted just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Photos and license plate information from possible suspects were caught on surveillance video, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

