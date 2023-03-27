SC Lottery
Stingrays Fall to Maine on Sunday Afternoon

By SC Stingrays
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (37-21-4-1) fell to the Maine Mariners (36-24-2-1) by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 6:22 mark of the opening period as Michael Kim netted his seventh goal of the season. Max Humitz hit Kim with a pass in the slot where the defenseman directed a shot over a sprawling Michael DiPietro for the advantage.

Maine answered with a tally four minutes later on Mitchell Fossier’s 13th tuck of the year. Fossier centered a pass from below the end line that fluttered off the back of Clay Stevenson and into the net for the 1-1 tie game.

Grant Gabriele gave the Mariners their first lead of the weekend as he tucked his eighth goal of the season midway through the third period. As the Stingrays returned to even strength, Gabriele received a pass on the backdoor and snuck it past Stevenson for the 2-1 final.

The Stingrays head north for the first of three games in three nights against Central Division opponents, beginning with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, March 31st at 7:35 p.m.

VIDEO: Oklahoma signee PJ Maybank III wins The Azalea Invitational
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Maine, 2-1 on Sunday
VIDEO: The Citadel salvages a game against Mercer
VIDEO: CofC finishes sweep of Towson
