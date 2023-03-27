Trial begins for man accused in 2018 fatal N. Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial is underway for one of the men accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in North Charleston in 2018.

Maurice Singleton is charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Vaughn McFadden. His trial comes more than five years after the murder.

The judge ordered Singleton back into custody before proceedings began Monday morning. Jury selection for the trial took the majority of the morning.

Singleton and JuJuan Lockwood, both 18 at the time of the shooting, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lockwood’s charges are still pending.

Singleton was arrested at a home days after the shooting with no incident. He was originally denied bond for the March 2018 shooting, but has since been released on bond.

North Charleston Police handled the 2018 shooting, which happened on CSX Railroad property at Bennet Yard Road. Surveillance footage captured the sound of gunfire and Singleton leaving the scene, an affidavit states.

In addition to the murder and possession charges that will be on trial this week, Singleton also has three pending weapon charges. The charges include two counts of unlawful sale of delivery or possession of a pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol from 2017. Singleton was out on bond for these charges when the murder occurred.

If found guilty, Singleton could face a minimum of 30 years in prison for the murder charge and three years for the possession of a weapon charge.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.