Berkeley Electric Cooperative employees protecting bird’s nest

If you look closely at the center of this image, you'll see killdeer eggs in the gravel at tt...
If you look closely at the center of this image, you'll see killdeer eggs in the gravel at tt Johns Island Berkeley Electric Cooperative site. The shorebird, its nest and eggs are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Just beside the heavy machinery at the Johns Island site of the Berkeley Electric Cooperative is something much more delicate.

David Hoague, a material management specialist, was driving a forklift at the facility’s back gravel parking lot when he saw a bird running away. Thanks to past experience, he realized it was a killdeer bird. He stopped the forklift, looked for a nest, and found one.

The nest and the eggs blend in with the gravel and rock.

“You’d have to look very very carefully, watch your step, and pretty much go at a snail’s pace to find it,” Hoague said.

Hoague did some research and found out the bird, its nest and eggs are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which means you cannot remove, alter, or disturb the nest. The team realized the nest would have to stay in the high-traffic area for a while.

A killdeer bird searches for food along a shoreline during a chilly wet spring day in Pembroke,...
A killdeer bird searches for food along a shoreline during a chilly wet spring day in Pembroke, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)(David Duprey | AP)

“It’s definitely a bad spot,” Hoague said.  “I’m kinda lucky I found it.”

Word got to Jason Smith, director of corporate services, who is responsible for environmental compliance.

“We coned off the area and then, obviously we got with employees who work out of this yard and everybody’s aware that the killdeer’s here,” Smith said.

Nolan Schillerstrom, coastal program manager at Audubon South Carolina, says it’s currently nesting season for the shorebird. Schillerstrom says it’s not uncommon for the kildeer to nest in gravel parking lots or empty sports fields.

“Their main defense against predators is camouflage and so nesting in the gravel, their eggs look like gravel, the chicks when they hatch, they kind of blend into that habitat as well,” Schillerstrom said.

Schillerstrom said it takes about a month for the chicks to hatch, and another month for them to be able to fly on their own. So, the best thing you can do during that timeframe is to keep your distance and keep any animals away.

“It probably thought it was the safest area since there’s not a lot of bushes or woods around or anything like that so there’s no animals or predators trying to get it,” Hoague said.

For now, Hoague comes and checks on the nest every morning and afternoon. He hopes they will soon hatch and get to a safer area.

