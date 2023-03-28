SC Lottery
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight

Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and Charleston, West Virginia, beginning on May 31.(CeanOrrett / Connecticut Airport Authority)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways will introduce new service in May linking two cities with the same name.

The airline will begin offering nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina and Charleston, West Virginia, beginning on May 31. The airline will operate the new flight twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Airfares will start at $49 for its “Nice” service and at $99 for its “Nicer” level.

Elliott Summey, the executive director and CEO of Charleston International Airport said they are excited to be part of Breeze’s growth in untapped destinations across the country.

“With this new route, local residents will now be just hours away from the scenic mountain beauty, unmatched outdoor recreation opportunities and history in the Appalachian, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming West Virginians to the Holy City to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO David Neeleman said Charleston, South Carolina, is the airline’s “most successful and largest base,” with more than 20 nonstop destinations.

“Now Lowcountry guests will be able to fly to West Virginia with ease, affordability and our family-friendly product that includes free family seating,” Neeleman said.

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as “Nice,” “Nicer,” and, on the Airbus A220 fleet, “Nicest.” Guests also have an ala carte option where they can choose a “Nice” or “Nicer” bundle and add a first class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

