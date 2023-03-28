Charleston Co. School Board postpones vote on policy to allow prayer before meetings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Whether or not to allow prayer before school board meetings was on Monday night’s Charleston County School Board of Trustees agenda.

The policy amendment that adds the option for board members to open meetings with a nonsectarian prayer was set to be voted on Monday night but was postponed.

This would’ve been the policy’s second reading. Last month, the policy passed narrowly in its first reading- with five yeas and four nays.

According to district documents, the policy adds the option for board members to open special and regular board meetings with prayer for board members for “wisdom and discernment.”

Passing the policy would align the school district’s meeting policy with the state’s, which allows a prayer before meetings.

The opinions of community members who spoke on the issue at Monday night’s meeting varied.

Bonnie Cleavland said although some board members consider public prayer to be traditional and ongoing, she does not consider public prayer as a long-standing practice.

“I want everybody who does not want our district to pray aloud, to please stand up in solidarity with our constitution,” Cleaveland said.

She was not the only person who spoke out against prayer before board meetings.

“We have teachers that are not paid enough, we have disparities based on zip codes and schools, and this school board is more concerned about praying before your meeting. Where are the priorities of this board?” another speaker, Joseph Kaiser, said.

But, some disagreed with Cleaveland and Kaiser, telling the board that many important meetings are opened with prayer- so, why not Charleston County School District meetings?

“With the important matters of educating our children at stake, I would think it would be very critical to open our school board meetings with ‘dear lord, guide us to do what is right and good for your children,” Pat McKinney said.

Reverend Al Zadig joined McKinney in his stance. He said he calls on the board with “great compassion” to pray before each meeting, allowing God to lead their decisions and agendas.

“Our most precious legacy on earth are our children. They’re to be loved, protected, guided to their god given purpose. And this begins as we pray for them that the hand of God would keep them as the apple of his eye, Zadig said.

Mr. Daron Lee Calhoun introduced the motion to postpone the vote on the policy change until the district’s Ad Hoc Committee for Policy is established.

There is no specific date set for the board to take up the vote again.

