SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coker University issues shelter-in-place after ‘suspicious’ package delivered

Coker University
Coker University(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Coker University in Hartsville is on lockdown while law enforcement investigates a suspicious package, according to the City of Hartsville.

The city’s Public Information Officer, Michell Byers Brown said a suspicious package was delivered at the Main Entrance to Coker University, 4th Street and College Avenue.

Hartsville Police and Fire Departments, along with Coker University Security, are on the scene. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is en route.

Coker University has been advised to shelter in place as a precaution.

Please avoid the area until further notice.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash
Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Johns Island townhome development takes first steps toward approval
Pet helpers, a Lowcountry adoption center, hosted their 22nd annual Oyster Roast on Sunday.
Lowcountry adoption center’s oyster roast raises money for animals in shelters
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Schools selects search firm to find next superintendent
Debris inside of former Andrews EMS service building left after the location was left empty in...
Andrews mayor says he wasn’t notified EMS services would be relocated