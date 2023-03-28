Coker University issues shelter-in-place after ‘suspicious’ package delivered

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Coker University in Hartsville is on lockdown while law enforcement investigates a suspicious package, according to the City of Hartsville.

The city’s Public Information Officer, Michell Byers Brown said a suspicious package was delivered at the Main Entrance to Coker University, 4th Street and College Avenue.

Hartsville Police and Fire Departments, along with Coker University Security, are on the scene. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is en route.

Coker University has been advised to shelter in place as a precaution.

Please avoid the area until further notice.

