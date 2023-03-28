SC Lottery
A few late day showers, cooler weather on the way!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front that moved through the area yesterday has stalled to our south and an area of low pressure will move west to east along the front today. This disturbance will bring clouds at times and the chance of a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 70s. Any evening showers should taper off quickly as cooler air begins to move in tonight. We’ll start out tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some morning cloudiness will give way to a sunny afternoon on Wednesday and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Warmer weather is ahead and temperatures will climb into the 70s on Thursday and will be near 80 degrees on Friday for the first day of the Flowertown Festival in Summerville. Dry weather with temperatures in the 60s is expected on Saturday morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run. A cold front will move our way Saturday bringing a warm and breezy day with the chance of a few showers or storms by the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s inland on Saturday with 70s along the beaches. Sunny and dry weather is expected for Sunday with temperatures a few degrees cooler in the 70s.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few PM Showers Possible. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 80.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers Possible. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

