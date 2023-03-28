SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of King Street

Charleston police are warning motorists of a crash downtown.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are warning motorists of a crash Tuesday morning.

The agency tweeted King Street between Poplar and Cypress Streets was closed because of a “serious collision” around 9:50 a.m.

There was no immediate word on how long police expected the road to remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

