Gamecocks beat Maryland to punch ticket to Final Four

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks are back in the Final Four.

South Carolina overcame a slow first quarter to earn their third straight trip to the Final Four with an 86-75 victory over Maryland at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Monday night.

Dawn Staley’s team, who has been the top ranked team in the country the entire season, will move on to face Iowa in the National Semifinals on Friday night.

Aliyah Boston led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Zia Cooke added 18 points and 8 rebounds while Brea Beal had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.