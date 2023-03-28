SC Lottery
Greenville Zoo offers chance to get up close with sloths

Stock image of a sloth
Stock image of a sloth(Steve Peck / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced a chance to book a personal encounter with two-toed sloths Lyla and Lincoln.

For $395, a group of six people can have a 40-minute sloth experience that includes education from a zoo staff member and a chance to feed a sloth.

Touching the sloth is not allowed, according to the zoo.

Sloth encounters are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Click here for more information.

