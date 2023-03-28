Hwy 17 reopened after crash near Awendaw
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were on scene of a rollover crash on Highway 17 near Buck Hall Road Monday evening.
Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the rollover crash with ejection near the 8600 block of Highway 17 around 6:30 p.m.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the driver was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.