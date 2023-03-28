Hwy 17 reopened after crash near Awendaw

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were on scene of a rollover crash on Highway 17 near Buck Hall Road Monday evening.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the rollover crash with ejection near the 8600 block of Highway 17 around 6:30 p.m.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the driver was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

