Hwy 17 reopened after crash near Awendaw

First responders are reporting that both southbound lanes of Highway 17 near Buck Hall Road are shut down Monday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were on scene of a rollover crash on Highway 17 near Buck Hall Road Monday evening.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the rollover crash with ejection near the 8600 block of Highway 17 around 6:30 p.m.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the driver was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

