Judges revokes bond for N. Charleston man on trial for 2018 murder

A judge revoked bond for the man accused of the March 2, 2018, murder of an 18-year-old in North Charleston after the defendant arrived late for court Tuesday.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The judge overseeing the trial of a North Charleston man accused of killing an 18-year-old says issued a bench warrant when the defendant did not arrive for the second day of his trial on time.

Maurice Singleton, who is on trial for the March 2, 2018, murder of 18-year-old Vaughn McFadden, began the trial on Monday representing himself. But after he failed to arrive for court on time, Judge Bentley Price issued a bench warrant for Singleton’s arrest. When Singleton arrived, he was placed in handcuffs and brought into the courtroom.

Singleton had originally been denied bond but in the five years since the incident, he was granted bond and had been living on house arrest prior to Tuesday’s late arrival.

Price revoked Singleton’s right to represent himself for the morning’s proceedings, citing Singleton’s outbursts and talking over the judge when he arrived to court late. The morning’s dispute did not take place in front of the jury.

The trial continued without Singleton present, at Judge Price’s discretion. The prosecution called police, detectives, a railyard witness, a forensic pathologist and an assistant principal.

The railyard witness testified he heard gunshots and saw two young men firing into what he thought was the ground. He didn’t make out faces, though, but remembered them wearing dark clothing. The forensic pathologist described 14 gunshots wounds in detail, saying at least three were fatal within minutes.

In the afternoon, Price allowed Singleton to re-enter the courtroom in shackles. Singleton continued his defense.

The prosecution presented surveillance video showing the defendant, a co-defendant and the victim walking in a neighborhood near the Bennet Railyard crime scene during the day of the crime. A detective testified the video lines up with the timeline of the crime and shows three men walking towards the scene and only two returning.

The North Charleston detective identified the people using clothing they were seen wearing in various videos.

Singleton had the chance to cross-examine the detective. He confirmed that his own tennis shoes initially tested presumptive for blood, but an official test showed no traces of blood on Singleton’s shoes. Price remained short with Singleton directing him not to testify and only to ask questions.

The state ended the second day of the trial by presenting cell phone evidence and an expert in technology.

Singleton will be allowed to cross-examine the cell phone expert. In accordance with the bench warrant issued Tuesday morning, Singleton is expected to spend the night in jail.

Singleton’s charges hold a minimum of 30 years for murder and a minimum of three years for possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

