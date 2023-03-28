SC Lottery
Lightning sparks attic fire in Beaufort Co. home

The attic of a Bluffton home caught fire Saturday night after taking a lightning strike to the...
The attic of a Bluffton home caught fire Saturday night after taking a lightning strike to the roof.(Bluffton Township Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The attic of a Bluffton home caught fire Saturday night after taking a lightning strike to the roof.

Bluffton Township firefighters said they arrived to find smoke coming from the attic of the home in the Berkeley Hall community.

Lightning struck the home as thunderstorms moved through the area around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

“When lightning strikes a house, roofs, framing, sidewalls, and electrical wires are the most common areas ignited,” Chief Paul Boulware said. “In this case, the lightning strike ignited part of the framing in the attic and our crews were able to quickly get it extinguished before the home was destroyed. A quick response and extensive training by our firefighters saved this house and I am extremely proud of our team.”

Firefighters said the people inside the home had escaped with their pets before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

