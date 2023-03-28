North Charleston Police chief joins Palmetto Goodwill board

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s outgoing police chief is one of five new members to join the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors.

Reggie Burgess, who announced last week that he would retire as police chief effective May 1, and then announced the following day that he would run to become the city’s next mayor, is one of the five new Palmetto Goodwill board directors. The organization announced the new members in a news release, calling them “a diverse group of individuals, backgrounds and experiences.”

In addition to Burgess, who has served with the North Charleston Police Department since 1989, the nonprofit is also welcoming Leandro Cassola, Stacy Cozad, Jamie DeMent and Lauryce Graves-McIver to the board.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Leandro Cassola, the Charleston Plant Manager of Ingevity, are two of the newest members of the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. (Palmetto Goodwill)

Cassola is the Charleston Plant Manager of Ingevity, a global specialty chemical company with a history steeped in sustainability. Utilizing international lived experiences, Cassola leads his team while prioritizing safety, sustainability, and efficient operations through ISO, Six Sigma, and Kaizen.

Cozad, the executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for Ingevity, brings a strong background in strategic problem solving, litigation, and critical transactions, Palmetto Goodwill spokesperson Megan Bandy said.

Stacy Cozad, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Ingevity; Jamie DeMent, talent and strategic initiatives for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance; and Lauryce Graves-McIver, a retired former retail executive and administrator for the city of Memphis, round out the five newest members of the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. (Palmetto Goodwill)

DeMent, who serves with talent and strategic initiatives for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, leads work supporting the region’s tech and talent attraction initiatives. DeMent is also a 2022 Riley Fellow in the Diversity Leaders Initiative through the Riley Institute at Furman University.

Graves-McIver is a retired former retail executive and administrator for the City of Memphis, Tennessee, who has experience in fundraising, community outreach and retail expertise. She spent nearly seven years advocating and delivering literacy, education achievement and workforce development to Memphis.

