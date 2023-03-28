SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston Police chief joins Palmetto Goodwill board

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is joining the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is joining the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors.(Palmetto Goodwill)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s outgoing police chief is one of five new members to join the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors.

Reggie Burgess, who announced last week that he would retire as police chief effective May 1, and then announced the following day that he would run to become the city’s next mayor, is one of the five new Palmetto Goodwill board directors. The organization announced the new members in a news release, calling them “a diverse group of individuals, backgrounds and experiences.”

In addition to Burgess, who has served with the North Charleston Police Department since 1989, the nonprofit is also welcoming Leandro Cassola, Stacy Cozad, Jamie DeMent and Lauryce Graves-McIver to the board.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Leandro Cassola, the Charleston Plant Manager...
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Leandro Cassola, the Charleston Plant Manager of Ingevity, are two of the newest members of the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.(Palmetto Goodwill)

Cassola is the Charleston Plant Manager of Ingevity, a global specialty chemical company with a history steeped in sustainability. Utilizing international lived experiences, Cassola leads his team while prioritizing safety, sustainability, and efficient operations through ISO, Six Sigma, and Kaizen.

Cozad, the executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary for Ingevity, brings a strong background in strategic problem solving, litigation, and critical transactions, Palmetto Goodwill spokesperson Megan Bandy said.

Stacy Cozad, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Ingevity;...
Stacy Cozad, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Ingevity; Jamie DeMent, talent and strategic initiatives for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance; and Lauryce Graves-McIver, a retired former retail executive and administrator for the city of Memphis, round out the five newest members of the Palmetto Goodwill Board of Directors, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.(Palmetto Goodwill)

DeMent, who serves with talent and strategic initiatives for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance, leads work supporting the region’s tech and talent attraction initiatives. DeMent is also a 2022 Riley Fellow in the Diversity Leaders Initiative through the Riley Institute at Furman University.

Graves-McIver is a retired former retail executive and administrator for the City of Memphis, Tennessee, who has experience in fundraising, community outreach and retail expertise. She spent nearly seven years advocating and delivering literacy, education achievement and workforce development to Memphis.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
Coroner: Father, daughter killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Anthony Jones, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
Man arrested after throwing rock through Charleston retail store
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash

Latest News

If you look closely at the center of this image, you'll see killdeer eggs in the gravel at tt...
Berkeley Electric Cooperative employees protecting bird’s nest
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: King Street reopened following crash
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
A crash on King Street has the road closed between Poplar and Cypress Streets Tuesday morning.
King Street reopened following crash