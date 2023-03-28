Report: Lowcountry DJ charged after assault of former co-worker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is charged with assault after an incident during an event at a Charleston museum earlier this month.

Dwayne Graham, 52, also known as DJ Cass, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

An officer was called to the International African American History Museum on March 10 for a report of an assault between a man and a woman, according to a police report.

Graham reportedly lunged at a former co-worker and choked her after she made a comment about the place they used to work at together, the report states.

The victim swung her arms at Graham until he released her, and she slapped him, according to the report.

Graham’s court date was March 14. He is out on bond, according to jail records.

