Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is charged with assault after an incident during an event at a Charleston museum earlier this month.

Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery. Graham is also known as DJ Cass on the radio.

An officer was called to the International African American History Museum on March 10 for a report of an assault between a man and a woman, according to a police report.

Graham reportedly lunged at a former co-worker and choked her after she made a comment about the place they used to work at together, the report states.

The victim swung her arms at Graham until he released her, and she slapped him, according to the report.

Graham’s court date was March 14. He is out on bond, according to jail records.

Mark Peper, the attorney who represents Graham, provided the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Mr. Graham vehemently denies these false allegations. Upon clearing his name in a court of law, he intends to seek all available civil remedies against the complainant who, unfortunately, seems to be using law enforcement to seek retribution against her former employer and fellow co-worker, which is a clear and unequivocal abuse of process.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.