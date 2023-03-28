West Ashley park seeks grant to upgrade equipment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley park could be getting new upgrades for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The upgrades to the Willie Gaines Playground come as part of a grant program that officials say brings some valuable help to improve public spaces in the city like parks.

The nearly $29,000 grant would go towards the installation of new playground equipment and safety surfaces. The city would also provide a 20% match of the grant funds.

Director of Parks and Capital Projects for the City of Charleston Jason Kronsberg says they will start looking at playground equipment and give the community an update on what they have selected within their budget range and what fits within the safety zone.

Kronsberg said over the past 11 years, the Park-Capitals Project has replaced or installed 18 new playgrounds and parks around the city.

He said this year, the Willie Gaines Playground was up on the priority list, and they have put together an inventory list that maps everything from installation dates to the last time it was upgraded nearly 20 years ago.

“So Willie Gaines was installed in 2003,” Kronsberg said. “So that puts it right around 20 years old. And playground equipment has a useful service life that we think that we say is about 20 to 25 years. And then they start getting tired, faded and the new stuff they come up with is just a little more exciting for the children.”

Kronsberg said they are looking to have their construction contract for the playground to give to the city council by late summer or early fall.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.

