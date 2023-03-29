1 killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on Success Street.

North Charleston Deputy Chief Ken Hagge says officers located a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

