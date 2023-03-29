1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on Success Street.
North Charleston Deputy Chief Ken Hagge says officers located a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
