2 injured in late-night Hollywood shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near Hollywood.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near Hollywood.

Deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to Highway 162 after receiving reports of people inside two vehicles shooting at each other.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies located two people injured inside a vehicle and they were taken to the hospital.

The second vehicle has not been found and deputies have no description of the second vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

There was no word on the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

