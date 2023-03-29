SC Lottery
Ashley River Rd. crash cleared

Police were called out for the crash at 2:19 p.m. to the 3400 block of Ashley River Rd.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic on Ashley River Road is back to normal after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department says the crash happened 2:19 p.m. to the 3400 block of Ashley River Rd.

A tree fell on the road there, and a car hit that tree, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

One lane of Highway 61 was shut down while they waited for a tow truck for the car, Wolfsen says.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

