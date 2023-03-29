Berkeley County to spend over $40M to expand jail, ease overcrowding

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s detention center will soon get a major expansion over the next few years to add more room and modernize the facility.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the detention center has been over capacity for the last 20 years. An over $40 million expansion will add an additional floor of space to the current facility.

The project calls for adding 356 beds, with 100 of those being single cells designed for the most violent criminals. The sheriff says these will not be solitary confinement cells.

Lewis said the jail is rated to hold 291 inmates, but on average, he said they have been housing 420 inmates.

“A two-man cell may have four people in it or six people depending on the size,” Lewis said. “At times, we had inmates sleeping on the floor in cots, and we still do that in some areas. It’s not a safe environment when you’re overcrowded. When you reach a maximum capacity, it’s unsafe for the detention officers. It’s unsafe for the staff and the inmates.”

Previously, they’ve had upwards of 50 inmates housed in the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County. However, they began denying inmates from being sent over. Nowadays, Berkeley County only has one inmate in Charleston County.

The expansion will also add a medical infirmary, additional security features, and locker rooms for staff while adding much-needed space.

The sheriff believes construction on the expansion could get started in the next few weeks with a completion date sometime in 2025.

