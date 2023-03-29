SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. deputies investigate report of high school student with gun

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a student with a gun on the...
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a student with a gun on the Colleton County High School campus Wednesday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a high school student campus on campus was unfounded.

Deputies responded to Colleton County High School Wednesday morning, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Tindal.

School administrators alerted deputies after students told them a classmate had seen a possible handgun.

Tindal said investigators did to find any sign of a firearm in the campus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus

Latest News

Police were called out for the crash at 2:19 p.m. to the 3400 block of Ashley River Rd.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on Ashley River Road
Berkeley County’s detention center will soon undergo a more-than-$40 million major expansion...
Berkeley County to spend over $40M to expand jail, ease overcrowding
The schools, Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle, were put on the...
Lockdown lifted for Goose Creek schools
The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.
Moncks Corner Police seek information on hit-and-run crash