SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Colleton Co. deputies investigate report of middle school student with gun

Colleton County deputies responded Monday morning to investigate a report of a Colleton Middle...
Colleton County deputies responded Monday morning to investigate a report of a Colleton Middle School student with a gun on campus.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a middle school student campus on campus was unfounded.

Deputies responded to Colleton County Middle School Monday morning, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Tindal.

School administrators alerted deputies after students told them a classmate had seen a possible handgun.

Tindal said investigators did to find any sign of a firearm in the campus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a...
Deputies release new details in late-night Hollywood shooting

Latest News

North Charleston Police responded to a call of shots fired around 10:51 p.m. at the 1900th...
Coroner IDs man killed in N. Charleston shooting
In South Carolina, there’s a law where each coroner has to conduct a child fatality review...
Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office looks to prevent child deaths with new grant
Maurice Singleton is standing trial for the March 2, 2018, shooting death of Vaughn McFadden at...
Jury deliberating in murder trial in 2018 North Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Jury deliberating in murder trial in 2018 North Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Coroner’s Office looks to prevent child deaths with new grant