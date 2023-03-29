Colleton Co. deputies investigate report of middle school student with gun

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a middle school student campus on campus was unfounded.

Deputies responded to Colleton County Middle School Monday morning, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Tindal.

School administrators alerted deputies after students told them a classmate had seen a possible handgun.

Tindal said investigators did to find any sign of a firearm in the campus.

