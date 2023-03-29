SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash with school bus

The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say. As of 2:25 p.m., Highway 162 was closed because of the crash.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identity of the man who died in a crash involving a school bus Monday.

Jose Lazo-Martinez, 50, of Summerville, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 162 around 1:37 p.m. Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe the pickup was heading west on Highway 162 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the bus. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said both vehicles then caught on fire.

Two adults who were aboard the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

