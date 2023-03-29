Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Moncks Corner crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner man who died Monday in a crash involving a vehicle.

Michael Glenn Shobe, 60, died at the scene of the crash on North Highway 52 around 10:32 a.m. Monday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

State troopers say Shobe was a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

