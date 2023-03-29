Coroner IDs man killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 29-year-old man killed in a Tuesday night shooting.

Floyd Jaleel Woods died from a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

North Charleston Police responded to a call of shots fired around 10:51 p.m. at the 1900th block of Success St.

They located a man at that address who had been shot, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

