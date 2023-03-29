Deputies recover body near site of Monday crash in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a body in a creek near the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at 7:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rose Hill Road and Choppee Road.

Deputies say the driver was not found, and their family reported them missing after the crash.

“Deputies conducted an extensive search for the driver using marine, ground and drone resources for the past three days,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

An autopsy on the recovered remains is being scheduled.

Lesley said more information will be released when it becomes available.

