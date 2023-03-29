Deputies release new details in late-night Hollywood shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the gunman responsible for a Tuesday night shooting that sent a man and teen to the hospital.

Deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night to Highway 162 after receiving reports of shots being fired from a moving vehicle, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The responding officers found a sedan on Highway 162 near Mill Spring Road in the Hollywood area and said two of the three people in the car, including the driver, had been wounded.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

The victims told investigators they were being followed by another vehicle near Mitchel Road and Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. The victims said someone in the following vehicle opened fire as the victims tried to get away.

They were eventually able to call for help.

There is no detailed description of the other vehicle involved and no arrests have been made.

Knapp said there is no known danger to the general community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.