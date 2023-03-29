ETSU wins Hootie at Bulls Bay

AWENDAW, S.C. - The College of Charleston men’s golf team finished in sixth at the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament for their best finish of the season thus far. East Tennessee State won the 15-team tournament.

South Carolina shot another 280 (-8) in the final round of the 2023 Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The Gamecocks finished T-8th at 17-under par alongside VCU with a 54-hole total of 847.

Senior Evans Lewis fired another 69 (-3) to finish T-16th with a total score of 209 (-7). It marks his second top-20 finish of the spring. The Sumter, S.C., native made just one bogey for the second consecutive day. Junior Rafe Reynolds also fired a 69 (-3) today to lead the team. He finished T-40th at 1-under for the tournament. Reynolds led the team with five birdies in the final round.

Sophomore Nathan Franks and transfer Lansdon Robbins T-30th at 3-under. They each shot 71 (-1) in the final round today. Franks had four birdies and was bogey free on the front. Robbins made two birdies and had just one bogey on his scorecard at the par-4 first hole.

Freshman Zach Adams and sophomore Gene Zeigler, who was playing as an individual this week, each T-49th at 1-over for the tournament. Zeigler shot 72 (E) today and Adams shot 74 (+2).

ETSU went wire-to-wire to repeat as champions (Bucs and Gamecocks shared the title last year). The Bucs, who are led by former South Carolina associate head coach Jake Amos, set the tournament scoring record at 824 (-40). Amos played on the Augusta State team in 2009 that held the previous Hootie at Bulls Bay scoring record.

Furman’s Will Morlan won by two shots over Kentucky’s Alex Goff for the individual title. He also set the tournament scoring record with a 54-hole total of 198 (-18) thanks to scores of 67-67-64.

The Cougars finished 19-under and recorded a 279 team total in the final round, their best round of the tournament. Kieron van Wyk and Zach Reuland both posted bogey free rounds as they each rose 20 plus places from their positions entering the final round. Reuland birdied on seven holes for 75, the second lowest round of the day one stroke behind the eventual champion Will Morlan of Furman.

Charleston will have a quick turnaround as they head to Augusta this weekend to play in the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON FIRST AND SECOND ROUND RESULTS

T21 - Zach Reuland | 70, 75 65 (-6)

T30 - Kieron van Wyk | 73, 72, 68 (-3)

T30 - Tim Bertenbreiter | 70, 70, 73 (-3)

T49 - Kyle Bachkosky | 73, 71, 73 (+1)

T62 - Max Dupree | 75, 67, 77 (+3)

