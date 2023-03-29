SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fire at substation leaves thousands without power in Beaufort Co.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a fire at a power substation is causing widespread...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a fire at a power substation is causing widespread outages in the county.(Pixabay)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a fire at a power substation is causing widespread outages in the county.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s outage map shows more than 58,000 thousand customers in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties without power Wednesday morning.

Deputies say utility companies and firefighters are working to restore power to the area as quickly as possible.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative has not given an estimate for power to be restored in the area.

The sheriff’s office says emergency 911 services have not been affected by the outages.

The agency warns that the outages may be affecting traffic lights in the area.

Click here for a link to the Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus
A crash on King Street has the road closed between Poplar and Cypress Streets Tuesday morning.
King Street reopened following crash

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
Tri-County gun violence council asking gun owners to attend meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tri-County gun violence council asking gun owners to attend meeting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a...
2 injured in late-night Hollywood shooting