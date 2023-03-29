Fire at substation leaves thousands without power in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a fire at a power substation is causing widespread outages in the county.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s outage map shows more than 58,000 thousand customers in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton Counties without power Wednesday morning.

Deputies say utility companies and firefighters are working to restore power to the area as quickly as possible.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative has not given an estimate for power to be restored in the area.

We are aware of a transmission outage impacting a wide portion of our service territory this morning. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Palmetto Electric Cooperative (@PalmettoCoop) March 29, 2023

The sheriff’s office says emergency 911 services have not been affected by the outages.

The agency warns that the outages may be affecting traffic lights in the area.

Click here for a link to the Palmetto Electric Cooperative’s outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

