FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lane on Ashley River Road
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a Wednesday afternoon crash is impacting traffic on Ashley River Road.
Police were called out for the crash at 2:19 p.m. to the 3400 block of Ashley River Rd.
A tree fell on the road there, and a car hit that tree, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
One lane of Highway 61 is shut down while they wait for a tow truck for the car, Wolfsen says.
Police say no one was hurt in the incident.
