FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on Bees Ferry Road
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in West Ashley is causing delays Wednesday morning.
Charleston Police says a crash on Bees Ferry Road between Glenn McConnell Road and West Ashley Circle has two southbound lanes closed.
Officers say the single-vehicle crash has left one lane open.
Motorists are asked to find a different route if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
