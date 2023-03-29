SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on Bees Ferry Road

A crash in West Ashley is causing delays Wednesday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in West Ashley is causing delays Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police says a crash on Bees Ferry Road between Glenn McConnell Road and West Ashley Circle has two southbound lanes closed.

Officers say the single-vehicle crash has left one lane open.

Motorists are asked to find a different route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

