Lockdown lifted for Goose Creek schools

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Goose Creek schools will resume their normal schedules after a Wednesday afternoon lockdown.

The schools, Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle, were put on the lockdown after someone called dispatch about a possible safety concern near campus.

The Berkeley County School District says law enforcement finished their investigation and advised it was safe to lift the lockdown.

After-school programs will also resume as normal, the district says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.