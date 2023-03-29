Lockdown lifted for Goose Creek schools
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Goose Creek schools will resume their normal schedules after a Wednesday afternoon lockdown.
The schools, Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle, were put on the lockdown after someone called dispatch about a possible safety concern near campus.
The Berkeley County School District says law enforcement finished their investigation and advised it was safe to lift the lockdown.
After-school programs will also resume as normal, the district says.
