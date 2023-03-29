Jury deliberating in murder trial in 2018 North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A jury is deliberating the fate of a North Charleston man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man.

Maurice Singleton is standing trial for the March 2, 2018, shooting death of Vaughn McFadden at the Bennet Rail Yard, in North Charleston.

On the last day of witness testimony, in a trial five years in the making, the victim’s sister testified. She described her brother as a big teddy bear and a gentle giant who wouldn’t hurt a fly. She said, like most siblings, they had a love-hate relationship, but it was all love at the end of the day.

“Vaughn was just a good person. He wasn’t the average 18-year-old kid. He was, how do they say, someone before their time. He was way before his time,” McFadden said.

Singleton, who chose to represent himself throughout the trial, cross-examined McFadden’s sister. She firmly held his gaze, despite getting emotional moments earlier while giving her testimony.

Throughout the case, the prosecution presented security video, text messages, and cell phone location data as evidence. Singleton objected often, arguing certain evidence was prejudicial against him, but was nearly always overruled.

The charge of murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years, and committing a violent crime with a weapon has a minimum of five years. The jury began deliberations around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jury selection took place Monday morning. Testimony filled Monday afternoon, all of Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

