SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Moncks Corner Police seek information on hit-and-run crash

The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.
The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.(Moncks Corner Police)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a Monday night hit-and-run crash.

Officers say the crash happened on Highway 52 near the Tail Race Canal around 9:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers believe the vehicle is white with damage to the front end and possible windshield damage.

The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.
The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash.(Moncks Corner Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7930.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Graham, 52, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Report: Lowcountry radio DJ charged after assault of former co-worker
Breeze Airways will introduce new nonstop flights between Charleston, South Carolina, and...
Breeze Airways to introduce 1st Charleston-to-Charleston flight
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
The crash happened in the 6600 block of Highway 162 at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies say....
Deputies: Driver dies in crash involving school bus

Latest News

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Moncks Corner man who died...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Moncks Corner crash
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a...
Deputies release new details in late-night Hollywood shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies release new details in late-night Hollywood shooting