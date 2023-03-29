Moncks Corner Police seek information on hit-and-run crash
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a Monday night hit-and-run crash.
Officers say the crash happened on Highway 52 near the Tail Race Canal around 9:55 p.m. Monday.
Officers believe the vehicle is white with damage to the front end and possible windshield damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7930.
