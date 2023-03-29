Moncks Corner Police seek information on hit-and-run crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a Monday night hit-and-run crash.

Officers say the crash happened on Highway 52 near the Tail Race Canal around 9:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers believe the vehicle is white with damage to the front end and possible windshield damage.

The Moncks Corner Police Department is seeking information on a hit-and-run crash. (Moncks Corner Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7930.

