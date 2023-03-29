SC Lottery
N. Charleston man found guilty in deadly 2018 shooting

A jury is deliberating the fate of a North Charleston man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man.
By Melissa Rademaker and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After deliberating for two hours, a jury found a North Charleston man guilty in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man.

Maurice Singleton was convicted on Wednesday in the March 2, 2018, shooting death of Vaughn McFadden at the Bennet Rail Yard in North Charleston.

On the last day of witness testimony, in a trial five years in the making, the victim’s sister testified. She described her brother as a big teddy bear and a gentle giant who wouldn’t hurt a fly. She said, like most siblings, they had a love-hate relationship, but it was all love at the end of the day.

“Vaughn was just a good person. He wasn’t the average 18-year-old kid. He was, how do they say, someone before their time. He was way before his time,” McFadden said.

Singleton, who chose to represent himself throughout the trial, cross-examined McFadden’s sister. She firmly held his gaze, despite getting emotional moments earlier while giving her testimony.

Throughout the case, the prosecution presented security video, text messages, and cell phone location data as evidence. Singleton objected and often argued certain evidence was prejudicial against him but was nearly always overruled.

The jury began deliberations around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and wrapped up two hours later.

Jury selection took place Monday morning, with testimony filling Monday afternoon, all of Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

McFadden’s family members attended and burst into tears at the announcement of the verdict. Singleton apologizes to the McFadden family for the hard process but maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors and the judge sentenced Singleton to life in prison, calling the violent crime “deplorable.”

